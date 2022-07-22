Daniel G. Violette SOUTH BARRE – Daniel G. “Dan” Violette, 78, of Sterling Hill Road passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, after a brief illness. Born on December 10, 1943, in Barre City, he was the son of William Earl “Gib” and Margaret Madeline (Murphy) Violette. He attended South Barre Elementary School and during his years at Spaulding High School he was recognized as an outstanding pitcher. This led to his scholarship awards to Castleton State College where he received his teaching degree in 1966. Dan chose to be a teacher despite being scouted by several major league clubs. On August 26, 1967, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Gilbert in the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. Following their marriage, they made their home in South Barre, and started a family. Dan was a teacher for 39 years as well as an Athletic Director and coach, the majority of those years spent at U-32 High School. He was a well-respected professional and he coached talented soccer and baseball teams in his tenure at U-32 and led his team to win the State Soccer Championship in 1986. He gained great respect from community members and peers because his decisions were always based on, “what is best for all the kids.” Dan spent many years at Vermont Boys State summer programming for youth as a counselor. Dan also umpired many high school and Legion baseball games. In his early years, you were likely to see Dan catering or driving the coffee truck for Jockey Hollow and where he was known as “Gravy Jock.” In the summer months, he worked for the Vermont State Police Marine Auxiliary Unit. Dan was an avid sports fan with a passion for the Chicago Cubs (rarely seen without his Cubs hat on). He was a standout power pitcher and offensive threat that led Castleton baseball to three consecutive winning seasons (1964-66). He was inducted into the Castleton State College Hall of Fame as an Athlete of the Year in 2000. He was known for his love of Ireland and his Irish heritage. It would bring a smile to his face to share and sing one of his Irish tunes with others. Survivors include his wife, Lorraine (Gilbert) Violette of South Barre; his children Daniel Violette, II and his wife, Marcia of South Barre; Shawn Violette of Orange; and Amy Ducharme and her husband, Dan of Barre Town; his grandchildren Logan Cole Violette, Molly Margaret Violette, and Abigail Elizabeth Violette; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Jeffrey Peter Violette, his brothers Joseph Violette and Bernie Violette, and his sister Elizabeth Anne Violette. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.