Daniel Frederick Fowler PLAINFIELD — Daniel Frederick Fowler passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on March 31, 1953, in Barre, Vermont. Dan is survived by his wife, Sarah; his mother, Ruth Fowler; his sister, Susan Fowler; his brothers, Doug Fowler (Karen), Ed Fowler (Nancy), Paul Fowler, Mark Fowler; and his sons, Scott Franks, Benjamin Donnon and Andrew Donnon. Dan has five grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Eliza Donnon, James Donnon, Garrett Franks, Alayna Franks and Riley Franks. Dan is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Dan was predeceased by his father, Frederick Fowler. Dan served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1977. After his honorable discharge, he came back home to start his work and business in logging. Dan was well-respected in the forestry field. His knowledge and work ethic were admired by both foresters and his clients. In his retirement, he used his mechanical and heavy-machinery skills working for a local farm. Dan grew up in Plainfield, Vermont. He was proud of his Vermont heritage. He was an eighth-generation Vermonter. He grew up in a large and loving family. He loved hunting and trapping. He spent his childhood learning from his grandfather and father about fishing, trapping and hunting. He also loved to be in the high peaks of Colorado hunting with his brother, Doug, and his nephews. Dan was able to go hunting in Colorado one last time this past fall. Dan was generous with his time and expertise. Dan served on the Plainfield Select Board where he was admired for his fair and considerate negotiations. He loved to go hunting with his grandson and share his vast knowledge of the natural world. Dan enjoyed his vegetable garden and supplied family and friends with delicious broccoli, cucumber, lettuce and corn. Dan was a trusted friend to many in his community. Dan’s love for his family was his driving force. Dan would stop whatever he was doing to sit and enjoy his grandchildren and family. It was important to Dan to host the family’s holiday gatherings. Even if it meant we were setting tables for 30 people, he could be found enjoying everybody and sneaking morsels from the delicious food. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at a future date, in the sunshine, per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Buck Lake Conservation Camp (Green Mountain Conservation Camp Endowment Fund, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building, Montpelier, VT 05620-3208); or the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641-5369). Arrangements have been made by Stephen C. Gregory and Son, South Burlington, Vermont.
