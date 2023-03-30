Daniel E. Goulette ORANGE — Daniel E. Goulette, 59, a long-time resident passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home on Tucker Road. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Wilson Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
