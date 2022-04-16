Daniel B. MacAulay MONTPELIER — Daniel Bruce MacAulay, 64, passed away on April 8, 2022, at Berlin Health & Rehab. Born on Oct. 16, 1957, Daniel was the son of Kenneth and Irene (Behrens) MacAulay. Daniel graduated from Union 32 High School, and would later obtain his associate degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. He worked as a nurse for many years, followed by becoming a cook. Daniel also did a variety of other jobs. Daniel was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Irene MacAulay. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Golightly and her husband, Kenneth Golightly, of San Antonio, Texas; his nieces, Katherine and her husband, Scott McCleary, Holly and her husband, David LeBreton; and his nephew, George and his wife, Amanda Golightly. There will be no services at this time. Graveside service May 18, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
