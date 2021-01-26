Daniel A. McBride BARRE TOWN — Daniel A. "Pops" McBride, 86, of Osborne Road died Jan. 23, 2021, at home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 2:39 am
