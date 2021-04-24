Daniel A. Florentine SOUTH RYEGATE — Daniel A. Florentine, 71, of Hall Road died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire, following a time of failing health. Dan was born on July 28, 1949, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Daniel J. and Marie (Gallant) Florentine. He graduated from Wells River High School in 1967. While attending Saint Michael's College in Winooski, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served actively from July 31, 1972, through Oct. 1, 1977. He continued his service in the Vermont National Guard from 1982 through 2001. Dan worked for the State of Vermont Department of Corrections for over 30 years. He began as a probation and parole officer and worked his way through the ranks to superintendent of corrections at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. He was a member of the Ross-Wood American Legion Post #20 of Woodsville, New Hampshire. An avid sports fan, Dan was passionate about all Boston teams. He enjoyed playing cribbage and spending summers with his family at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He liked do-it-yourself home improvement projects, even though his carpentry was a bit “rough.” He is survived by his wife, Mary (Beckley) Florentine of South Ryegate, to whom he was married on June 10, 1978; four children, Adam Florentine and fiancée Kate Hadlock of East Corinth, Jerod Florentine of South Ryegate, Seth Florentine of Newbury, and Margaret Florentine and husband Keith Coburn of South Ryegate; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Tori, Temperance, Brodey, Colton, Izabella and Beckley; a sister, Marianne Jordan and husband Arnold of Okatie, South Carolina; two stepbrothers, Trenholm Jordan and wife Mary of New York and Gerald Jordan and wife Betty of Accokeek, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Pamela Florentine of East Ryegate; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Daniel J. Florentine; his mother, Marie Jordan; stepfather, Clyde W. Jordan; his sister, Patricia M. “Pat” Demers; his brother, Gerard Joseph “Gerry” Florentine; a stepbrother, Clyde Jordan; and a niece, Michelle “Mitch” Demers. A calling hour will be on Wednesday, April 28, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville. A graveside service will be on Thursday, June 10, at 12 p.m. in Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, with Melissa Gould as funeral celebrant. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
