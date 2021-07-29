Dale L. Currier NORTHFIELD — Dale Louise Currier, 68, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home in Northfield. Dale was born on June 25, 1953, in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, the daughter of Wilbur Roger Miller Sr. and Louise Georgiana Premont. She spent her early life living in Dalton and Manchester, New Hampshire. She had also lived in Barre and Windsor and has resided in Northfield for several years. Mrs. Currier was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and participated as a passenger in the annual Shriner’s Toy Runs which was of special interest to her having suffered burn injuries as a child. She also participated in many motorcycle hill climbs as a volunteer. Dale enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting, NASCAR racing and was an avid Red Sox fan. She was employed as a caregiver and waitress before retirement. Dale is survived by her husband, Robert, of Northfield; a daughter, Trina M. DeLary and her husband, Joel, Northfield; three sisters, Sandra M. Peake, Montpelier, Debbie Ann Cheney, Landrum, South Carolina, and Diane Marie Penick, Hawthorne, Florida; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Wilbur Roger Miller Jr.; and infant twin brothers who died shortly after their birth. There is no funeral service planned. Calling hours are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave. in Northfield. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
