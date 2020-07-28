Dale E. Lowcock WATERBURY — Dale E. Lowcock, 71, passed away at his home in Waterbury on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 2, 1948, he was the son of the late George E. and Verna (Jacobs) Lowcock. Dale was previously married to Laurie (Morse) Lamorey. On Jan. 16, 1999, Dale married Linda Pomerleau in Waterbury. Dale was a 1966 graduate of Waterbury High School and then enlisted to serve his country with the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, Dale attended Champlain College for two years and graduated from Castleton State College Cum Laude with his degree in Criminal Justice. He then began work at the Chittenden County Correctional Center but later decided that a different career path was his destiny. A well-earned reputation as a gifted commercial and residential painter, Dale started work at the former Thurston’s Paint and Wallpaper in Waterbury Center. Following his entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded Village Decorating in Waterbury, a paint supply and home decorating store. After the sale of the business, Dale partnered with various local contractors and tradesmen becoming well-known in the greater central Vermont area as true professional in the painting business. More recently, Dale continued his vocation independently. Dale had a number of interests which included collecting specialty items, following the trials and successes of the Red Sox and going to Fenway Park, traveling (especially enjoying trips to Belize, Mexico, Costa Rica and California), and spending time at their vacation home in St. George, Maine. He also developed the recipe for Andy’s Barbecue Sauce that was a part of a group of products marketed by Andy Conti. Dale is fondly remembered for his love and devotion to his grandchildren. He was very proud of them. Dale is survived by his wife, Linda Pomerleau of Waterbury; his children, Jeremy Lowcock and partner Heather Parks of Elmore, Nicholas Lowcock and partner Stephanie Devaux of Geneva, New York; his stepson, Ian Whittemore of Montpelier; his grandchildren, Cameron Lowcock, Emma Lowcock and Caroline Lowcock; a brother, Bruce Lowcock of Wales; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne and Gary Lowcock. Services will be held privately by his family. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Food Shelf, 57 South Main St., Suite 3, Waterbury, VT 05676 (https://waterburycast.org/donate/). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
