D. Michael Demas NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — D. Michael Demas, of Nottingham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Mike had been suffering from a lengthy illness that he battled with dignity over the past six years. Mike was born Oct. 1, 1946, the son of Merrill Demas and Hazel (Pittsley) Demas, of South Barre, Vermont. Mike grew up in South Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1964. He attended Norwich University before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Mike served in Korea and upon his return, finished his electrical engineering degree at UVM, while continuing to serve in the Vermont National Guard for many years. Throughout his life, Mike worked for numerous granite companies all over central Vermont. Mike was passionate about his family, politics, and was a diehard Red Sox fan. Mike was never shy about expressing his opinion on any topic, and he loved spending the past 12 seasons in the dugout of his son’s varsity baseball team in Londonderry, New Hampshire, managing the game scorebook. He had an exceptionally quick wit and sharp mind, while being loyal to a fault. Mike lived his life the way he wanted to. Mike is survived by his brothers, Richard Demas of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, William Demas and wife Geralyn of Summerville, South Carolina, Gary Demas and wife Mary of Chicago; his ex-wife, Debbie Demas of Barre; and he was predeceased by his sister, Merrilyn Garcia (Demas). Mike was a great father to his four children, his stepson, Eric Demas and wife Jana of Nottingham, who had both taken full-time care of Mike the last six years of his life, Brent Demas and Jocelyn Demas of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Heidi (Demas) Wallin and husband Matthew of Websterville and Heather (Demas) Chateavert and husband Craig, of Barre. Mike was proud of his grandchildren, Gavin and Hunter Demas, Addisen and Greyson Demas, Colin and Katie Chateauvert, Kyle Demas and Mattie Wallin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held at a future date in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the VA Boston Healthcare System at https://www.boston.va.gov/giving.
(1) entry
To the Demas family I met Mike in the Guards, and had the pleasure of working with him at Rock of Ages. Please except my deepest sympathies. Ronald Edson Denver Colorado
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.