Cynthia M. Eastman CORINTH — Cynthia M. Eastman, 69, of Thurston Hollow, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, with her family by her side, after losing her four-year-long, courageous battle with cancer. Cynthia enjoyed her childhood growing up in Topsham and Corinth. She was the first of three daughters to her father, John Peterson, and mother, Ivis (Emerson) Peterson. Cynthia attended school at Cookeville Elementary and Bradford Academy. It was in 1966, at the age of 15, when she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Larry Eastman Sr. Cynthia lived her life to the fullest with her husband by her side. You rarely saw Larry and Cynthia separated but when they were, it wasn’t for long. Cynthia had a passion for motorcycle riding with her husband at the wheel, summer camping, her love for black cats and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed finding deals at lawn sales and loved the trinkets she found. Cynthia worked a number of jobs from Channel Mills in Bradford to a cook for Chimes Restaurant in Bradford. Later in life, she worked as a housecleaner for private citizens. She developed strong relationships with those whom she cleaned for. She was always faithful and thought of them as family. Cynthia dedicated many years of her life serving the citizens of Corinth and Topsham, Vermont, as a first responder and treasurer for the Corinth-Topsham emergency response team and she was known to respond to an emergency call at a moment’s notice, even during dinner prep. Larry and Cynthia constantly monitored the coverage for the Corinth-Topsham emergency response team, and at times, remained in town solely because there were no other members of the unit who could respond in case of a medical emergency. Cynthia always wanted to be there for others in need and sacrificed her own happiness to help others. Cynthia was predeceased by her father, John Peterson; her mother, Ivis Peterson; an infant brother, John W. Peterson; and an infant grandson, Michael R. Eastman. Cynthia leaves behind her childhood neighbor and loving husband of 52 years, Larry E. Eastman Sr. of Corinth; her three children, daughter Amy M. (Eastman) Bingham and her husband, Richard C. Bingham, of South Corinth, daughter Lisa M. (Eastman) Koch of Concord, New Hampshire, and her son, Larry E. Eastman Jr and his wife, Angela J. (Miller) Eastman; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. There will be a gravesite service in the spring followed by a memorial motorcycle ride at a later date in her name, to commemorate her love for riding. The family suggest that, in leu of flowers, those who wish to show support donate to cancer research in Cynthia’s name. This would commemorate Cynthia’s compassion towards helping others and work toward ending the horrible disease. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford, Vermont.
