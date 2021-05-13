Cynthia A. Miller EAST ROXBURY — Cynthia Anne Miller, age 65, of East Roxbury, Vermont, passed away May 9, 2021. She was born to Armand and Patricia Gelineau on June 5, 1955, in Smyrna, Tennessee. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1973. Cindy married Allan J. Miller on June 28, 1975, at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier, Vermont. During the course of their marriage, they lived in both Vermont and Virginia, welcomed three children, and three grandchildren. During her life, she worked for the State of Vermont, real estate developers in Virginia, and as the office manager for Bean Chevrolet. She also worked for an accounting firm in Barre. She loved to travel, sit at the beach and spend time with her family. Cindy is survived by her husband, Allan Miller of East Roxbury, three children, Angela Gentley, Nicole Miller, and Christopher Miller and his wife, Ashley; and three grandchildren, Alaina Perkins, Eliana Gentley and Matthew Gentley, her mother, Patricia Gelineau; a sister, Michelle Perdue and her husband; a brother, Michael Gelineau and his wife; another brother, Peter Gelineau; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Armand Gelineau. Calling hours will be held at Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield on Monday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier on Tuesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
