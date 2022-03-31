Craig A. Watt MORETOWN — Craig Alan Watt, 71, a loving husband, father and Papa, died in his home on March 27, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Capt. Robert C. Watt and Eunice Watt. As a child of a Navy officer, Craig moved frequently throughout his youth living in Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Morocco and Japan. He received his BA in English from Providence College and his Master of Education from Jacksonville University. Craig (Petty Officer Watt) served 20 years in the Navy spending most of his career as a helicopter crewman and rescue swimmer. Craig had duty stations in San Diego, South Weymouth, Jacksonville, and retired from the USS Constitution in Charlestown Navy Yard. After retirement, he taught English at a DYS program in Plymouth, Massachusetts, before finishing his career working eight years as a civilian for the Coast Guard in Boston. Craig enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, woodworking, model ship building, basketball, golf and eating pies. He is survived by his wife, Deb, of 44 years; children, Kristin Hayes, of Middlesex, Vermont, Jeffrey and Maryanne Watt, of Moretown, Vermont, Derek Watt, of Montpelier, Vermont, Chelsea Watt, of Barre, Vermont, Eric Watt, of Moretown, Vermont, and Aliyah Watt, of Williamstown, Vermont. He was also proud Papa of Liam, Ashlynn and Lilly Hayes, Otto and Marie Watt, Jazlyn Watt and Odin and Onna Watt. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Watt, of St. Augustine, Florida; his sister, Jean Leonard, of Maine; his brother, David Watt, of Chula Vista, California; and his sister, Jennifer Olson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, April 2, from 12-3 p.m. at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
