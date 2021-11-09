Corinne A. Craige BURLINGTON — Corinne A. Craige, 83, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington. A memorial service to celebrate Corinne’s life with family and friends will be scheduled for a later date to be determined by her family. For those who wish to contribute, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Vermont (namivt.org), an organization whose cause was important to her. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington. To view the full obituary and to place online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
