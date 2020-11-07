Corey Kellerup NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a long battle with various medical issues, Corey passed away at home on Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Corey is survived by his wife, Gina (Wheeler) Kellerup; son, Justin Kellerup; mother, Charlene Shrader; brother, Kristopher Kellerup; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Kellerup; sister, Pamala Kellerup; and his friend and mentor, Bill Appleton. Corey was born in Barre, Vermont, and lived in various states, traveled extensively and loved being on the boat and fishing, in the woods hunting, riding dirt bikes in Vermont and Florida, woodworking, renovations, reading and spending time with his family, friends and dogs. Corey graduated Oxbow High School in 1979 and moved to Virginia where he graduated from the Newport News Apprentice school in 1984. Corey worked at the shipyard in various positions until 2004 when health issues made it necessary to leave the job and co-workers he so loved. A memorial service will be scheduled in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in Corey’s name to 4 Paws Animal Rescue https://www.4pawz.org/.
