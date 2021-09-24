Cordelia White Durkee MONTPELIER — Mrs. Cordelia “Billie” White Durkee, 100, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021. Mrs. Durkee was a retired R.N. She was a native of North Carolina and a graduate of Highsmith Hospital School of Nursing in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Following graduation in 1942, she entered the Air Corps and served in the European Theater in France, as an air evacuation flight nurse, and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. During this time, she met the love of her life, Loren “Durk” Durkee. They were married Oct. 1, 1945, at the Chateau Montebello in Jouy-en-Josas, France. Upon her return from her deployment, she moved to Vermont and continued her nursing career. Before retirement in 1986, Mrs. Durkee was a staff nurse at Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin. After retirement, she and Durk spent many summers in Wells, Maine. Survivors are Susan Pryce, Sandra Spargo and husband Larry, Bill Durkee and husband Jacques Gourlet; three grandchildren, Derek Pryce and wife Tonia, Spencer Pryce and wife Sara, Tanner Pryce and wife Malorie; step-granddaughter, Sara White and husband Joe; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Ava, Zayden, Zoe and Aziya Pryce, Natalie and Chloe Mattson and Parker White; also, many beloved nieces, nephews, and their families. Mrs. Durkee was predeceased by her husband, Durk, of 55 years. A graveside service will be held in The Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury on Sept. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any food pantry.
