Cooleen "Cookie" Parker EAST MONTPELIER — Cooleen "Cookie" Parker, 79, of Vincent Flats Road, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the CVMC, after a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 8, 1942 in Montpelier, the daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Tallman) Ghiringhelli. She and her family lived in Berlin, New Hampshire, for several years before returning to the central Vermont area. Cooleen graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960. On July 20, 1968, Cooleen married Robert Parker. Together, they made their home in East Montpelier. Sadly, Robert’s untimely passing occurred on March 30, 1991. Cooleen began her career at the Vermont Mutual Insurance Co. After she took time off to raise her son, Cooleen continued her career there from 1988 until 2008, when she retired. Cooleen enjoyed the company of her beloved cat, Burt. He was with her everywhere she went. She enjoyed puzzles, games and cooking. She was a long-time member of the East Montpelier Fire Department Auxiliary and the East Montpelier Elementary School PTNO. Most important to her was her family, and especially her grandchildren. For Mimi, the sun rises and sets on Thomas and Lily. Most recently, you could find her enjoying herself on the family’s pontoon boat at camp on Greenwood Lake. Survivors include her son, Todd Parker and his wife, Beth, of East Montpelier; grandson, Thomas Parker and his companion, Taylor, of Barre, Vermont; granddaughter, Lily Parker, of East Montpelier, and her companion, Zack; sister-in-law, Lucille McGibney and husband Tom; brother-in-law, Bill Parker and partner Sandy; her beloved cat, Burt; her dear friend, Sharon Cutler; and special niece, Laurie Morrill. Cooleen was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. Cooleen was predeceased by her brother, Harry Ghiringhelli Jr., and sister, Marion (Ghiringhelli) Valley. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in the Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Montpelier Fire Department. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
