Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.