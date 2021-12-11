Consuelo Hebert BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Consuelo Hebert of Barre, was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Father Robert Murphy was the celebrant. The pall was placed on the casket by Duffy and Cort Ballard of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Organist and vocalist Cecile Barber accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, "Amazing Grace," "The Lord is My Sheperd," "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagles' Wings" and "Song of Farewell." Soloist Paul Plante sang "Ave Maria." Scripture readings of the New and Old Testaments were read by niece Carol Ann Feliciano and nephew Joe Aja. The eulogy was read by daughter Angela Robinson. Father Murphy read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Pallbearers were nephews, Joe Aja, Jamie Aja, Brandon Fowler, Albert Borne, Dan Feliciano, and great-grandson Griffen Hebert. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Barre where Father Murphy read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Arrangements were in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
