Consuelo Aja Hebert BARRE — Consuelo “Connie” Aja Hebert, 91, of Snow Avenue, Barre, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, at Cathedral Square in Burlington, with family by her side. Born in Websterville, Vermont, on April 30, 1930, to parents Higinio and Angela Teresa Aja who immigrated from Spain, arriving at Ellis Island. Her father came to Websterville to work in the granite quarry. After their house in Websterville burned, the Aja family moved to the city of Barre where Connie lived the rest of her life. It was a large, loving and many times, noisy, family of seven children. Connie was the fifth child in line. Connie and Bernard W. “Bernie” Hebert were married on Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Monica Church and brought up their three children in Barre where they worked and played hard. Connie worked for the Vermont Department of Education in Montpelier from 1957 to 1992. Throughout those 35 years, she was secretary to many supervisors in the administrative units and commissioner’s office. In 1976, she moved to the position of administrative assistant to the deputy commissioner until her retirement. She was known for her extensive knowledge of the history and regulations of the Department of Education for which many superintendents of schools in Vermont contacted her frequently. And, of course, she was also known for her delicious rum cakes. Connie’s retirement party on April 24, 1992, was a testament to how much she was loved and respected by everyone at the Vermont Department of Education. After retirement, Connie volunteered at St. Monica-St. Michael School on Summer Street in Barre. She loved the school and the people she worked with. Connie and Bernie loved camping, beginning with a tent and progressing to their large RV. They both loved boating and waterskiing on Lake Champlain. In winter, they enjoyed riding their snow machine to the Canadian Club. And, any time of the year. they loved going dancing with her brothers and sisters and friends. They were masters of the jitterbug. When winters became more difficult, they purchased a home in Winter Haven, Florida, which they enjoyed until Bernie passed away on May 10, 1998. She was a member of Vermont State Employees Association, Canadian Club, American Legion and the Barre Lodge of the Elks. Survivors include her daughter, Angela and her husband, George Robinson, of Grand Isle, Vermont; her two sons, Gary Hebert and his wife, Sharon, of Barre, Vermont. and Bruce Hebert and his wife, Kim, of Devens, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Erin Brittain and husband Jonathan, of Golden, Colorado, Jessica Manning-Wilder and wife Erica, of Barre, Vermont, and Kevin Hebert and wife Sara, of Barre, Vermont; 10 great-grandchildren, Eben Brittain, Griffen Hebert, Dylan Hebert, Brooklynn Hebert, Madison Hebert, Elijah Farnsworth, Cooper Farnsworth, Kaleb Farnsworth, Peyton Farnsworth and Storm Farnsworth; three great-great-grandchildren, Jamison Farnsworth, Kiara and Quarry Hebert; Connie’s two adoring brothers, E. Joseph Aja, of Montpelier, Vermont, and Joaquin Aja and husband Dennis Owen, of Puerto Vallarta; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Gabino Benny Aja, Jesus Jerry Aja; sisters, Encarnation Connie Norris, Aurora Dot Borne. Private services and burial will be held for the family only, for everyone’s safety. Family members may contact Angela Robinson or other family member for details. Contributions in Connie’s loving memory may be made to St. Monica-St. Michael School, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
