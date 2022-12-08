Constance L. Boyce MONTPELIER — Constance “Connie” Lorraine Boyce, 92, of Montpelier, VT, passed away surrounded by love on December 5, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, VT where she resided for the past 3 years. The youngest daughter of George Sr. and Emma (LeClair) Buswell, she was born on September 12, 1930 at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier. Connie was the baby of the family”, as she would refer to herself, the youngest of eleven children – Florence Winifred “Wini” Buswell, Alice Adnams, Dorothy “Dot” Morris, Frances Buswell, Mildred “Millie” Dessureau, George Buswell Jr., Roy Buswell, Sylvia Hennebury, Larry Buswell, and Eugene “Genie” Buswell. After graduating from Montpelier High School, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bobbie” Boyce on September 3, 1951. Together, they had three daughters - Robin Kinsella, Bette-Jean “Booie” Griffith, and Mary-Jane Boyce. Connie had many jobs throughout her working life, most recently retiring from the Department of Employment and Training for the state of VT. A loving wife, mother, Nana and “Nana The Great”, Connie found great joy in spending time with family, dance, music and theater, whether it be on stage at the Barre Opera House or traveling to see the shows on the big stage, including one of her favorites to the Wang Theater in Boston. Connie loved music, she was especially fond of Jazz. One of her many favorite memories was dancing the night away to the jitterbug with her one and only true love, Bobbie. In her later years, she continued to explore new interests including, country line dancing and tap dancing. Connie also loved sketching and painting where her natural talents shined, a true Buswell trait. Being of deep faith, Connie was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, her hometown parish, in Montpelier. For many years, Connie could be found with her warm welcoming smile, volunteering her time in a role she adored, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Along with her parents and siblings, Connie is predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Kinsella of Shoreham, VT, Bette-Jean Griffith and her husband Craig of South Duxbury, VT, and Mary-Jane Boyce of Montpelier, VT; her grandchildren, Doreen MacKenzie (Brian), Jeanne Mouser (Shane) and Josh Sherman (Jess); Kasey Lemery (Josh), Meesha O’Brien (Charlie) and Tanner Griffith (Carley); as well as Ariel Corey and Nicole Corey; also, her great grandchildren, Abriana MacKenzie, Ella Sherman, Joshua Mouser, Jackson Palermo, Jack Sherman, Cash Lemery, Gage O’Brien, Bo Lemery, Greyson O’Brien, Harper Griffith, Gunner O’Brien, and Levi Griffith. Calling hours will be held on December 15, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. A funeral mass will be held on December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church on 16 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 05602. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society’s, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
