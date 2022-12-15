Constance “Connie” Dulles Weems MONTPELIER — Constance “Connie” Dulles Weems died peacefully on December 2nd, at her home at the Gary Residence in Montpelier. She was 92. Connie’s health declined rapidly over the last two months, but her cheerful demeanor remained strong, and she was surrounded by friends and family throughout. Connie was born on March 3, 1930 in New York City to Marion and Foster Rhea Dulles. She was the second of four daughters: Mary Rhea Waller, Sara Taylor and Lynn Dulles. She spent her childhood in New England before moving to Columbus, OH where her father taught history at the Ohio State University and was a prolific writer. A self-proclaimed “bookworm” in high school, Connie was also active in athletics and student government and played the flute in the marching band. During WWII, Connie and her sisters spent their summers living and working on a farm near Elyria as part of a program to cover agricultural labor shortages while the farmhands were off at war. Despite the hard work, Connie spoke fondly of this experience and how it was the start of a lifelong commitment to civic duty and promoting democracy. Upon graduating from Smith College, Connie moved to Paris, having fallen in love with the city during a study abroad. She spent five magical years there, working for Radio Free Europe by day and going out dancing as much as possible by night. She returned to the US to attend graduate school at Columbia University, later moving to Washington, DC where she was an analyst for the CIA, specializing in Hungary and the former Yugoslavia. She married Benjamin Francis Weems of Washington, DC, whose teaching career took them from New York to Philadelphia to Providence, RI where their eldest son, David, was born. They finally landed at McGill University in Montreal, Canada where their younger children, Matthew and Margaret were born. Following her divorce, Connie settled permanently in Vermont, where she had wonderful memories of her parents’ summer home near Dorset. She completed her PhD from McGill University while raising three children and working for Middlebury College in the French Department where she unwittingly became an advocate for workers’ rights in the late eighties. After retiring, Connie was an active member of the Montpelier community. She volunteered for years on the Montpelier Restorative Justice Board, as well as at the North Branch Nature Center, and continued her work with the Progressive Party, having been a Bernie Sanders supporter when he was mayor of Burlington. Connie loved music, traveling, birdwatching and wildflowers, but she adored babies and children most of all. She found extraordinary joy in her role as a mother, aunt, grandmother, great aunt and great-great aunt. She will be remembered for believing in the good in everyone, finding beauty in unexpected places, and her positive nature. Thanks and gratitude goes out to the staff of the Gary Residence, who went above and beyond, caring for Connie with compassion, humor, and respect. A memorial service will be held at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier on January 7th at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Connie’s name to Oxfam oxfamamerica.org or Vermont Public vermontpublic.org.
