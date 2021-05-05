Constance Canfield Mynter NORTHFIELD — Constance Mary Canfield Mynter, born March 1, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire, entered eternal rest April 27, 2021, at Mayo Residential Care in her hometown of Northfield, Vermont. “Connie,” as her beloved friends and family knew her, was a devoted mother, grandmother, teacher, wife, homemaker and community volunteer. Connie graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1959 with a bachelor's degree and in 1979, earned a MA in Education at Norwich University. She spent many years in the Northfield, Vermont, public school system inspiring students to love learning through her work as a special education paraprofessional. Along with her commitment to education was a lifelong devotion to the Catholic faith. Connie was a consistent member of St. John the Evangelist in Northfield since moving to town in the early-1960s. Her love for her church spanned years of teaching catechism to working with other parish volunteers to host community meals and support members during memorial services. In her later life, Connie often attended Mass daily, either at St. John's or the chapel on nearby NU campus. Connie was predeceased by her husband, Barry Mynter, following more than 60 years of marriage. She was honored by Norwich University in 2018 for her outstanding service and dedication as a volunteer and longtime supporter of the college. Connie and Barry spent many happy moments together at Norwich hockey and football games, and enjoyed many opportunities the university has to offer local families, including concerts, dramatic productions and countless days of skiing together. She enjoyed the outdoors, as well as reading and music. Her favorite activities always included outings with her family. From watching frisky calves and tasting maple syrup at her daughter Amy’s farm, visiting the beaches of Hawaii with daughter MaryEllen, enjoying a boat ride with her son, Doug, or a hike with her daughter, Jen, Connie (or Gram) was always positive, upbeat and enthusiastic. Constance is survived by her four children, MaryEllen, Amy, Douglas and Jennifer. She also leaves six grandchildren and a multitude of close, loving friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John’s in her honor at 206 Vine St., Northfield, Vermont, at 10 a.m. on June 2, 2021. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers and food, a donation can be made in Connie’s honor to the Barry Mynter Family Scholarship Fund at Norwich University https://alumni.norwich.edu/coachmynter; or Norwich University, Attn: Mynter Family Scholarship Fund, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663.
