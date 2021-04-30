Constance Canfield Mynter NORTHFIELD — Constance Canfield Mynter, age 83, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled in the near future in St. John The Evangelist Church in Northfield with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barry Mynter Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Norwich University, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
