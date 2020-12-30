Constance Brown MONTPELIER — Constance Ann Brown, 79, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020. Connie was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 1941. Her dad was an Army doctor who moved often, and Connie grew up in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and San Francisco. She attended Cornell University in Ithaca and in New York City where she earned a B.S. RN. After graduating, she worked in the Bronx as a visiting nurse for several years. She went to grad school at the University of Minnesota taking an MS in public health. She met her husband in Minneapolis. After a year in Pennsylvania as a visiting nurse, she moved to Providence, Rhode Island, for a year where she joined the URI faculty. She then moved to Wrentham, Massachusetts, and joined the Boston University faculty where she taught public health. She had a variety of jobs in Massachusetts, including some time with Blue Cross and other visiting nurse positions. When her husband joined the faculty of Milton Academy, she moved to an apartment in a girl’s dorm, becoming a dorm parent, which she enjoyed very much. She and her husband retired to Vermont in 2004, where they bought a condo on Murray Hill in Montpelier, and later moved to Westview Meadows, also in Montpelier, where she developed dementia. Her last few months were spent with the excellent care provided by Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier.
