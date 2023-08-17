Conrad Donald "Cookie" Beaudin BARRE — Conrad Donald “Cookie” Beaudin, 93, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on August 10, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1930, the son of Armand and Eva (Lefebvre) Beaudin. He attended St. Monica’s Catholic Elementary school and later graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950. Conrad enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1950 and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. In the Air Force he served as an Engineer draftsman as a Sergent in charge of his section. In 1957, He married Lorraine Blouin at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Montpelier. Sadly, Lorraine passed before him in 2008. He was also predeceased by his son Daniel born August 2, 1958, and died August 11, 1969. Conrad was a life-long granite worker. He became the owner-operator of Riverside Granite in 1969. He retired from work in 1995, in order to care the love of his life, his wife, whose health at the time had declined. Conrad’s polishing, sawing and intensive geological skills translated well into polishing specimens of petrified wood when he transitioned his business from granite in the mid-80’s. Several pieces including two large, petrified logs, are on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institute’s Museum of Natural History in Washington DC. He was a talented artist and an active member of the Paletteers of Vermont.. A number of his paintings won awards during the Paletteers’s art shows in Barre including First Place, Best in show, and People’s Choice awards. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and horticulturist. He appreciated the beauty of Vermont’s four seasons as he so skillfully captured all those qualities with the numerous landscapes he painted over the years. Conrad also was a member and volunteer for the Knights of Columbus and Canadien Club for many years. During family gatherings, “Uncle Cookie” could be found where you could hear eruptions of laughter at the kids’ table surrounded by many nieces and nephews because he was magnetic and fun. He was a dedicated family man and relished spending his free time sharing stories from his time in the military and beyond. He enjoyed family gatherings and meals with friends and family at his favorite restaurant, the Wayside. He could recall experiences from his past with vivid detail. He was a dedicated-loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He had a kind and generous nature and will be dearly missed by everyone who enjoyed spending time with him. Survivors include his children; Martin Beaudin of Boston, MA, Ann Brazier and her husband Tom of East Montpelier, his grandchildren, Jenna Laroche and her husband Jonathan, and Michelle Blake and her husband Cody, of East Montpelier, and his siblings: Marcel (Ruth) Beaudin of Shelburne, Suzanne Beaudin of Montpelier, and Roger Beaudin and his companion Jennine Bouda of Delaware; as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre on Tuesday, August 22 at 11 a.m. Committal prayers will follow at his family’s lot in Hope Cemetery followed by a reception luncheon in downtown Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health Hospice or St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
