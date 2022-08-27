Conrad A. Gordon MONTPELIER — Conrad Arthur Gordon, 80, of Montpelier, VT, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehab in Berlin. His nickname was Tbone. The last son of Leslie and Agnes (Dumas) Gordon, Conrad was born on March 13, 1942, in Northfield, VT. Conrad’s Dad passed on his 11th birthday. He attended Saint Mike’s, Saint Monica and Marian High School. He then joined the U.S. Army so he did not graduate, but he did earn his GED and Driver’s license while in the service. He was in the U.S. Army stationed in Erlangen, Germany and served three years. He was then in the U.S.M.C. and served for 4 years; he was stationed in Cuba and Vietnam and the 1968 Riots in Washington, D.C. He was Tank Commander for M1Abrams and was wounded in Danang Vietnam in which he received a Purple Heart that was later presented to him by character actor, Raymond Burr (Perry Mason). Following this, he served in the Vermont Army National Guard Tanker at Bradford Armory serving for twenty-eight years. Conrad was also a member of the American Legion Post 3 and the VFW, both of Montpelier. Barbara Falzarano and Conrad were married on October 12, 1968. They had a son, Dennis, born on November 26, 1969 at Camp Lejeune Quantico, VA. Their marriage ended in divorce. In the late 70’s, Conrad and Linda met at Parents Without Partners and later married on July 11, 1980, at Trinity United Methodist Church of Montpelier when he returned from his two-week summer camp at Fort Drum, N.Y. They have been married 42 years. Survivors include his wife Linda Gordon, son Dennis Gordon (Sara Hardaker), grandsons Daniel and Raiden Gordon, stepdaughter Jessica Purdy (Chadd), nieces Susan Benedict (Phil), Laurette Edmunds (Randy) and nephew Bill Pickens (Katie), as well as other nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and five siblings Paul, Richard, Rod, Helen, and Paul’s twin, Paula Kulp. Some of the civilian jobs that Conrad worked at were Seguin Oil, Swift Meats, Macauley’s, Central Cab in Barre, and also being the Montpelier Flag Football Coach. Linda found him a job (28 years) at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury. He graduated from Vera A Hanks School of Psychiatric Technology (2 yr. course), and he was a Senior Psych Tech and VSEA Steward for co-workers and transportation during the flood of 2011. On his day off, he was an Asset Recovery Specialist for VSECU. In retirement, he was a chauffer for National Life Group. Linda and Conrad volunteered at Montpelier Food Pantry, where he drove and Linda delivered Meals on Wheels, and both of them volunteered one day a week at the Vermont Military Museum and Library in Colchester. Conrad did vehicles and Linda was the librarian. He owned a few Honda Goldwing motorcycles, and in later years, pulled a popup camper behind the Wing. They were the district directors for Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA). They both traveled by motorcycle to Florida, Wisconsin, New England states, and New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, Newfoundland and Labrador. They took the toy hauler with the Goldwing to Oregon to see Linda’s daughter and family. He enjoyed the NY Giants while Linda, the Dallas Cowboys; also, the Norwich men and women’s ice hockey. They certainly had forty-two great years together. As it will say on his marker, “Tbone is at peace.” Thanks and much appreciation to all of the employees that took care of Conrad. The committal service is Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Sinu Je of Trinity United Methodist Church of Montpelier. The Vermont Army National Guard will be doing the military honors. (In the spring when his marker has been placed, people will be welcome to see it.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Trinity United Methodist Church at 137 Main St. Montpelier, VT 05602, Feast Senior Meals Program at 58 Barre St. Montpelier, VT 05602, and/or Vermont Military Museum & Library at 789 Vermont National Guard Rd. Colchester, VT 05446. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
