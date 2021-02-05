Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.