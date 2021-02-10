Connie Carpenter Reilly BARRE TOWN — Connie Carpenter Reilly passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, after several years of struggling with the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. Born on Feb. 5, 1932, she grew up in Barre City, attended Spaulding High School and graduated from the University of Vermont (UVM) in 1953. While at UVM, she met her future husband, Lawrence H. Reilly, and they began their married life together in 1953. Six children followed and were the focus of her life until the day she died. Her memberships included the St. Monica Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was always generous with her time and talents, volunteering with the St. Vincent dePaul Society, the St. Monica Food Shelf and many school-related committees and programs. Connie’s life was defined by grace, beauty, kindness and love. Her devotion to her family and friends was a source of strength and joy to all who knew her. After her youngest child started school, Connie focused on supporting other families by helping start the Diversified Occupations program at Spaulding High School, serving as its first teacher for students with special needs. She was well-known for her talent to create beautiful quilts, counted cross-stitch, sewing and knitting projects. Many of these treasures she gave as gifts to those she loved. In later years, she supported her husband, Larry, in his career with the Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. Her energy was boundless and always positive. Survivors include her five children, daughter Anne (John) Dilts of Brandon, Vermont, son John Reilly (Maria) of Barre, Vermont, son Daniel Reilly (Sally) of Concord, Massachusetts, daughter Mary (Frank) Pinard of Newport Center, Vermont, daughter Erin (Mark) Helmken of Moretown, Vermont; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren - of everything she accomplished in life, nothing contributed more to her legacy or made her happier than this; and her sister, Margaret Swain of Queensbury, New York; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Clarence and Margaret Carpenter; she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Larry; her infant son, Patrick; and her brother, Bill Carpenter and his wife, Daisy, and their daughter, Julie Gunvald. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held privately with family friend, Fr. Leopold J. Bilodeau, officiating. Following the service, interment will take place next to her recently departed husband, Larry, in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica’s Food Shelf, c/o St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. The family wishes to thank the staff at Woodridge as well as the private caregivers who supported Connie during her last journey. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
