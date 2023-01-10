Colleen A. Wimble WAITSFIELD — Colleen A. Wimble,77, passed away in the comfort of her home and family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born in Duxbury on November 1, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Viola (McNaulty) Fielder. Colleen was previously married to Owen Wimble of Waitsfield. Colleen was a 1963 graduate of Montpelier High School. She worked at the Tavern and A&W Restaurants in Montpelier as a young woman. Following her marriage she was happy and busy raising her two sons. After her boys went to school, she went to work at the Drugstore in Waitsfield, as a Pharmacy Tech, she also worked at the Vest Construction Company in Waterbury. She retired in 2011. Colleen enjoyed many things in life that included reading, knitting, bird watching (Cardinals & Hummingbirds), Auto and Go Kart racing and watching television. Colleen's greatest joy came in spending time with her family, her sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and supporting all of them in their many sporting activities. Colleen is loved and mourned by her sons, Christopher Wimble and his wife Lisa of Leland NC, Jeffrey Wimble and Terri Blaisdell of Duxbury; her sister, Nancy Millett and her husband Gilbert of Waterford, ME, her brother, Malcolm Fielder and his wife Diana of East Montpelier; her grandchildren Kyle Wimble, Trace Wimble, Kennedy Wimble, Kaden Wimble and Justin Perry; Two special nieces, Michele Boutin of Williamstown and Danielle Jensen of Barre; as well as extended family. Colleen was predeceased by her twin sister and best friend Carol L.Vest and a special little girl Payton Boutin. Friends and family are invited to a reception at the Waterbury American Legion, 16 Stowe Street, Waterbury on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate and honor the life of Colleen Wimble. Inurnment will take place in Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center at a later date. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
