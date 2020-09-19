Clint E. Morway WILLIAMSTOWN — Clint E. Morway, 53, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, with his kids and loved ones by his side. Clint was born June 27, 1967, to Marlene Hill and Larry Morway, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Clint married Becky, the mother of his kids, on Aug. 22, 1992, in Williamstown, Vermont. Together, they had three kids, Carrie, Cameron and Connor; they were his pride and joy. Sadly, Clint’s time with his kids was cut way too short on June 16, 2005; he suffered a near-fatal ruptured brain aneurysm. Since that time, he remained in a semi-vegetative state and had 24-hour care. Prior to Clint’s illness, he enjoyed hunting, bowling and playing pool. He loved to talk, he could talk to just about anyone and was always the comedian in the room. Clint is survived by his mom, Marlene Chase; his sister, Carrie Morway-Carpenter; his daughter, Carrie Liberty and son-in-law Matt White; his son, Cameron Morway and daughter-in-law Carrie Morway; his son, Connor Morway; and his grandchildren, RJ and Levi Liberty, Jaxon Morway and Logan Morway; as well as his niece, Randi Carpenter, and niece and nephews, Clifford, Daniel and Tajia Morway. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Morway; his brother, Clifford Morway; and his son, Clint Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. at the American Legion, 320 North Main St., Barre, Vermont. We also invite you to see a complete obituary and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
