Clifton H. Mattoon CHELSEA — A graveside memorial service for Clifton H. Mattoon, 99 who died June 24, 2023 and his wife Loretta Kendall Mattoon, 84 who died May 21, 2014 will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10am at the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea, VT. Full military honors will be given in Clifton's honor. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
