Clifford Earl Dickinson BARRE — Clifford Earl Dickinson, 88, passed away peacefully with his daughters, Debra Ann Skoda and Linda Dickinson Liese, holding his hands, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born on May 26, 1932, he was the son of Earl William and Zilpha Eleanor (Winton) Dickinson. A lifelong resident of Barre, his high school education was interrupted when he joined the Army National Guard in 1950. He spent a brief period in Germany before returning stateside to Fort Dix where he completed his service in 1952. He resumed his high school education graduating with the Spaulding High School class of 1953. On July 23, 1954, Clifford married Alice Irene Chartrand and they made their home in Barre City with their four children. In addition to his military service, he held various jobs in his adult life, among them stone polisher at Green Mountain Granite Co., production worker at Sprague Electric, and the United States Postal Service from which he retired after 32 years of service. Among Clifford’s favorite activities was dancing with his wife, Alice, and socializing on the weekends with friends at the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening - mainly vegetables and berries - loved to spend time walking in the woods and deer hunting. He also loved spending time at camp on Curtis Pond, a wonderful family gathering spot and the place where many special events were celebrated. His memberships included the American Legion, Post #10 of Barre where he was a member for more than 67 continuous years, and the Canadian Club of Barre where he was a lifelong member. He also served on Barre Zoning Board of Adjustment. Survivors include his wife, Alice, of more than 66 years; his children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and their spouses as follows - Linda Lee Dickinson Liese (Chauncey) of South Carolina and their sons, Nathan Dickinson Liese (Amanda) and great-grandson William Chauncey of St. Albans, Vermont, and Matthew John Liese (Chelsea) and great-grandson James Matthew of Barre, Vermont; Michael Earl Dickinson of Virginia and his daughter, Jennifer Dickinson, of Colchester and two sons, Sean Dickinson and Ryan Beauvais; Mark Allen Dickinson (Tamie Jo) of South Burlington, Vermont, and daughters Laura Marie Dickinson of Minnesota, Emily Jo Dickinson of Colorado, and Olivia Jo Dickinson of South Burlington, Vermont; and Debra Ann Dickinson Skoda (Jack) of Randolph, Vermont, and their children, John Michael Skoda (Callie) of Barre, Vermont, Madison Elizabeth Skoda and Krystin Irene Skoda, both of Randolph, Vermont. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
