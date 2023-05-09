Clayton R. Copping EAST MONTPELIER — Clayton Roger “Tinker” Copping, 91, a former long-time resident of East Montpelier and most recently of Barre entered into Heaven on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Born on May 22, 1931, in Barre City, he was the son of Edward and Mae (Martel) Copping. He attended East Montpelier Schools and Montpelier High School. In 1948, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served aboard the USS Midway CV-41 for 4 years. Clayton was a 40mm gunners’ mate and a firefighter on the carrier. CV-41 was the largest aircraft carrier in the Navy Fleet at that time. He was discharged in 1952 but still kept in touch with his navy friends throughout his life. After his tour with the Navy, he returned to Vermont where he met his future wife at a barn dance in Calais. On September 1, 1956, he married Joyce Maxfield of Plainfield at the Grace Methodist Church in Plainfield. They had four children. Clayton’s employment included St. Johnsbury Trucking, Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Plant in Connecticut, Pyrofax Gas, Bank of Vermont and Wheels Transportation. He enjoyed volunteering at Woodridge Nursing Home, Twin Valley Senior Center, The Old Brick Church and Meals on Wheels. His memberships included the Mount Sinai Shriners, the American Legion, and the Free Masons. He drove the band wagon for the Shriners for many years and also marched in many parades. He was always involved in the Shriners Clam Bake every year. Clayton was a former long-time member of the Old Brick Church in East Montpelier. He especially loved this church and was there for many years. He and his wife Joyce enjoyed teaching Sunday School there. He served several years as a Trustee and was made an Honorary Trustee upon his retirement from this position. He was a current member of the Barre Congregational Church. Clayton was the first Cubmaster in East Montpelier. He was also selected Volunteer of the Year for the State of Vermont for his 14 years of service at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, dancing (especially the polka), playing dominoes with friends, camping and talking about his Navy days. He loved to kid and joke with everyone whether he knew them or not. Tinker as everyone who knew him, had many friends and enjoyed being a friend to all. Tink and Joyce traveled extensively – to Nova Scotia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Alaska and San Diego–to visit the Midway Museum. Survivors include his wife Joyce Copping of Montpelier, VT; his children Jay Copping and his wife, Linda of East Calais, VT; Robin Copping of East Montpelier, VT; Lori Fuller of Winchester, VA; and Heather Copping of Montpelier, VT; his grandson Samuel Fuller of Medford, MA; and his former son-in-law Gary Fuller of Barre, VT; and his brother Paul Copping of Barre, VT as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who meant the world to him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Norma Bashaw, Ramona Cookson, and Elva Martin and his brother Roland Copping. Clayton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His sense of humor, his compassion for others, his devotion to duty to God, country and community are lessons that will live on through his family forever. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre. Immediately following the service, interment will take place in the Plain-mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Following the committal, a reception will be held at the Barre Congregational Church. Family and friends may call on Friday, May 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitocmb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Program of Mt. Sinai Temple No. 3 for the Benefit of Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, PO Box 742, Montpelier, VT 05601-0742, or to the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre, VT 05641. Cards may be sent to Joyce Copping, 10 Heaton Street, #26, Montpelier, VT 05602.
