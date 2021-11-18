Claudette Sortino SOUTH RYEGATE — Claudette Sortino, 79, of South Ryegate, Vermont, and formerly of Media, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long illness. Claudette was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. She attended St. John the Baptist Academy in Pawtucket and, after graduating from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts, in 1964, joined the Peace Corps where she served for three years in Orissa Provence, India. After the Peace Corps and teaching, she began a 30-year career in women’s health with Johnson & Johnson. Claudette was the first female sales representative for their Ortho Pharmaceutical division, a pioneering businesswoman in a field dominated by men. Claudette served on the local school board and township counsel in Middletown, Pennsylvania. After moving to Vermont, she continued to pursue her passion for public service. She served on the South Ryegate Select Board and ran unsuccessfully for State Representative in Caledonia-1. She was a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, representing central Vermont on the leadership team. Her passions were travel and politics. She traveled extensively to China, Italy, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Wales and her beloved France. She was very proud of her French heritage and loved visiting the town of LaRochelle where one Huguenot ancestor originated. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert A. Sortino; brothers, Russell Renaud and Paul F. Renaud; her cousin, Denise Morel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella E., and father, Ronald A. Renaud; and her brother, Robert W. Renaud. Those who wish may make donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 Route 14, East Montpelier, VT 05651. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pine Street, Woodsville, New Hampshire. Burial will take place in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences, go to www.rickerfh.com, Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville has the privilege of these arrangements.
