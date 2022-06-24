Claudette O. Bassett SOUTH BARRE – Claudette O. Bassett, 88, of Barre passed away on November 1, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehab in Berlin. There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 1:00 pm at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre with a committal service held at the family plot at St. Sylvester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre, Vermont 05641, BAYADA Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive Suite 305, Colchester, Vermont 05446, and Berlin Health and Rehab Center, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, Vermont 05641. To view Claudette’s full obituary, please visit: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre, Vermont.
