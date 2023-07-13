Claudette M. Samson BROOKSVILLE, FL — Claudette Matte Samson, born July 10, 1942, in Barre, Vermont, passed away from this life on July 7, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, and dedicated schoolteacher. Claudette is survived by her husband Cyrille Joseph Samson, daughter Simone Samson Bratcher, son Robert Samson, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Monica Church in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2023, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Vermont Hospice. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at pruneaupollifuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
