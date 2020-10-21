Claude H. Metivier BARRE — Claude H. Metivier, 63, of Westwood Parkway in Barre, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Aug. 20, 1957, in St. Boniface, Quebec, Canada, to Leo and Lina (Gagne) Metivier. Claude was employed in construction after high school until he followed in his father’s footsteps in working in the granite industry for 32 years. He had retired last year at the age of 62. Claude loved cooking, fishing and family gatherings. He was well-known and loved in the Barre community and was very passionate about his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. Claude’s nickname growing up was “Rocky” as he resembled actor Sylvester Stallone. He is survived by his mother, Lina B. Metivier of Barre; a son, Derek A. Metivier, and daughter, Kristen N. Howell; his brothers, Mario J. Metivier and Sylvain J. Metivier, and sister, Marlene Murray; also, grandson, Kameron Cher; and nieces, Brittney Metivier, Hannah Metivier, Samantha Metivier, and nephews, Joshua Metivier, Chris Murray and Nathan Murray. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Following the service, there will be a remembrance gathering for Claude at the Canadian Club from 12-3. Per state mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
