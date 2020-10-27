Claude H. Metivier rites BARRE — A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Claude H. Metivier, 63, of Westwood Parkway was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. He passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. The Rev. Mr. Daniel L. Pudvah, deacon of St. Monica Catholic Church of Barre, led the service. Following the service, family and friends gathered at the Barre Elks Lodge in Barre for a time of fellowship and refreshments. Words of remembrance were shared by his niece, Brittney Metivier. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
