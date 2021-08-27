Claude H. Chaloux WILLIAMSTOWN — Claude H. "Pop" Chaloux, 88, of Therriault Hill Road, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, with his family at his bedside. Born on July 12, 1933, in East Barre, he was the son of George and Dora (Elliot) Chaloux. He completed local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951. In July of 1953, he started employment as a truck driver with Smith, Whitcomb & Cook in Barre, before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1955 and serving as an Ordnance Specialist until he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1962. While still in the U.S. Army, Claude returned home in 1957 and went back to work at Smith, Whitcomb & Cook as a welder. In 1963, he joined the staff at General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut, eventually returning to Barre and Smith, Whitcomb & Cook as a welder and fabricator until October of 1991 when Smith, Whitcomb & Cook went out of business. He eventually retired from DMS Machining and Fabrication. Claude was a hard worker and known for his work ethic. On June 25, 1955, he married Patricia Hedding in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in Barre and Williamstown before settling in Berlin. Claude was a lifelong member of the local Steelworkers Union, and a member of the Moose Club and a local bowling league and horseshoe league at the Canadian Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his son, Claude Chaloux Jr. and his partner, Laura, of Barre; his daughters, Susan Chaloux and her husband, Everett Hoyt, and Mari-Jo Gilman and her husband, Michael, all of Williamstown; his grandchildren, Shawn MacAuley and his wife, Jennifer, Michael Gilman and his wife, Birquette, Gregory Gilman, and Jon Chaloux and his fiancée, Rachael Bridge; his great-grandchildren, Paxton MacAuley, Haley MacAuley, Beckham Gilman, Reed Gilman and Brinley Gilman; as well as his brother, Gary Chaloux. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; his grandson, Christopher; and most of his siblings. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403; or to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT 05609.
