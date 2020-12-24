Clark Bothfeld NORTHFIELD — Clark Bothfeld of Northfield, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, following brief hospice care at home with family. Clark was born to Theodore and Viola (Clark) Bothfeld on June 13, 1930, in Sherborn, Massachusetts. In 1936, Clark moved to Cabot, Vermont. After high school, including a year at Tilton Prep School in New Hampshire, Clark attended the University of Vermont and the University of Michigan where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. In 1952, Clark married Nancy Churchill in Glens Falls, New York. They shared a long, happy marriage of 62 years. Nancy passed in 2014. Together, they had three children, Rick, Sarah and Andrew. In 2016, Clark married Marilyn Somerville in Queensbury, New York, and they had been by each other's side ever since. Clark had a special gift working with wood, whether it was cutting and splitting it or running his wood products businesses in Northfield and Randolph, Vermont, for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. If Clark was not at home or in his woodshop, he could be found at his deer camp in Northfield, or not far off in the sugar woods working with his family making over a hundred gallons of syrup a year. Clark also served as a Select Board member and lister for the town of Northfield for many years. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Northfield, Vermont; his three children, Rick Bothfeld (Rita) of Colchester, Vermont, Sarah Bothfeld (Michael Kulaga) of East Montpelier, Vermont, Andrew Bothfeld (Maureen) of Duxbury, Vermont; granddaughter, Hilary Rooney (Max) of South Burlington, Vermont; brother, Walter Bothfeld of Cabot, Vermont, and sister, Mary Golden of Gorham, Maine. A family service will be held at a later date in 2021. Arrangements are made by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield. Memorial contributions can be made to: The Vermont Woodlands Association; or The Vermont Tree Farm Program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.