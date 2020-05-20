Clark A. Thompson JOHNSON — Clark Allen “Butch” Thompson, 73, of Upper French Hill Road, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his son’s home with his family at his side. Born May 25, 1946, in Montpelier, he was the son of Kermit L. and Isabelle (Moran) Thompson. He grew up and attended elementary school in Upper Websterville and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1964. On April 23, 1966, he married Susan Washburn in Barre. They made their home in the Morrisville and Barre areas. Susan passed away in 2013. Butch worked for many years for Rubalcaba’s Market in East Barre where he learned the meat cutting profession. He later worked for P&C and Price Chopper in Morrisville, where he bought a home and raised his family. His memberships included the Central Vermont Moose Lodge #1391 in Williamstown, the American Legion Post #33 in Morrisville, and a lifetime auxiliary member of the VFW Post #9653 in Morrisville where he enjoyed cooking for large gatherings. Butch played baseball in his youth and later coached his boys in Little League and Babe Ruth and coordinated and coached the Lamoille County All Stars. He spent many summers camping at Elmore State Park and later at Mountain View Campground in Morristown where he also worked doing lawn care and in the office doing what he loved, meeting people. Survivors include his three sons, Scott Thompson of Morrisville, Arik Thompson of Morrisville and Dana Thompson and partner Angela Bador and their two children, Ashlynn and Jack Thompson – Butch’s pride and joy – also of Johnson; his brother, Kermit Thompson and partner Suzanne Crete of Barre Town and Okeechobee, Florida, his twin sister, Claire Robinson of Meredith, New Hampshire, and his sister, Linda Usle and husband Raymond, also of Meredith, New Hampshire; two brothers-in-law, Chan Washburn of Monkton, and Todd Washburn of East Montpelier; and three sisters-in-law, Donna Day, Vaughn Roberts and Robin Washburn, all of Williamstown; a niece, Ellen Thompson of Barre who shares his same birthday; as well as good friends and traveling partners, Boomer and Barbara Cleveland of Morristown. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Susan Washburn Thompson. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville at the convenience of his family. Memorial contribution may be made to the Central Vermont Dialysis, c/o Central Vermont Medical Center, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.