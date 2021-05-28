Clarence K. Haynes rites MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The graveside service for Clarence K. Haynes, 70, who died Friday, May 21, 2021, was held Wednesday, May 26, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Deacon Robert Paolucci officiated. Dale Hughes and Tim Wade were vocalists. Family and friends shared in the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarence Haynes Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of GRCSU, 16 Evelyn St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
