Clarence J. Cayia MONTPELIER — Clarence J. Cayia passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his sister-in-law at his bedside. He was 95 years old. For the past two years, Clarence had been a resident of Heaton Woods in Montpelier. He was born in Barre, Vermont, on Sept. 10, 1925, to Louis and Bertha (Martin) Cayia. As a young boy, he attended St. Monica's Catholic School in Barre, after which, as a young man, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was honorably discharged as Seaman 2nd Class in 1946. Clarence was very proud of his military service and he spoke of it often. He was also a member of the American Legion. After his discharge from the Navy, he met his future wife, Josephine Beaucage. They were married on Sept. 16, 1948. They became parents of both a son, David, and daughter, Sandra. His wife passed away on Nov. 23, 1998, after 50 years of marriage. Clarence worked many years for the Montpelier Railroad until it eventually closed. During this time, he and his wife purchased Suburban Grocery in Montpelier. They added on a home to the store, which they owned and operated for many years. To get away on weekends, they purchased a camp on Woodbury Lake and spent many weekends having cookouts with family members and friends. Clarence would set up the croquet course, horseshoe pit and take everyone out for a ride on his pontoon boat. An avid outdoorsman, Clarence enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers-in-law, especially in the West Topsham and Fairlee areas. After selling their property in Montpelier, Clarence and his wife built a home in Plainfield. During these years, Clarence worked part time at Colombo Stoneworks as a boxer and then worked part time for Dale Bartlett in Plainmont Cemetery in Plainfield. Clarence was well-known for his hard work and ambition. When the time came to sell their camp in Woodbury, Clarence and Josie continued the cookout tradition at their home in Plainfield. After the death of his wife, Clarence's son, David, moved into the Plainfield home. He eventually became his father's official caretaker when Clarence's health started to fail. Clarence is survived by his daughter, Sandra Cayia and wife Brooke of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; nieces, Nancy Goodrich of Orange, Vermont, Barbara Orton of Florida, and nephew, Larry. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Yvonne Willard of Barre, Vermont, Marion Gagne of Corpus Christi, Texas, Rose Twombly of Washington, Vermont, Ethel Cayia of Florida; and brother-in-law, Robert Beaucage of Manchester, Connecticut. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, David; four brothers, Lawrence, Robert, Ralph and Louis; and brothers-in-law, Charles Willard, Rosaire Gagne and Joseph Beaucage. A graveside service is being held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2020, in Plainmont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vermont. Masks are required. Arrangements are being handled by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Central Vermont Hospital for making Clarence comfortable during his final days. Also, a special thanks to Heaton Woods for their wonderful care of Clarence during the last two years of his life.
