Clarence Isadore Partlow NORTHFIELD — Clarence “Mickey” Partlow, formerly of Northfield, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in St. Cloud, Florida, with his wife, Margaret, by his side. Mickey was 88 years old. Born in Northfield, Vermont, on Feb. 11, 1932, he was the fifth of 15 children of Charles and Margaret (Perra) Partlow. He graduated from Northfield High School. Mickey entered the U.S. Air Force in April of 1949. Mickey was an Airborne Radio Operator and flew on numerous medical evacuation missions. He received an honorable discharge on Aug. 25, 1952. Following his discharge, he served six years in the Vermont National Guard. Mickey married the love of his life, Margaret Edith Farnham, on Oct. 25, 1952. They lived in Barre, then Riverton in a home that Mickey built with Margaret by his side to help, and then finally settled in Northfield to raise their three children. Mickey and Margaret spent many years enjoying a cottage on Lake Champlain that was built by Margaret’s father and in later years, Mickey, with his wonderful assistant, Margaret, added an addition to allow for many enjoyable years on the lake with their grandchildren. Mickey always had a boat and spent many hours fishing with family and friends, both in the summer and in the fishing shanty in the harsh, cold winter. Many fish were caught, many stories were told of the big one that always got away and there is even a wonderful story about the sea gull that was caught while spin casting. The sea gull was released, no worse for wear; Mickey, on the other hand, was not so unscathed. He was talking about the sea gull just a week or so before his passing. Mickey was a hand finish stone cutter for 42 years in Barre, Vermont. He retired in August of 1994. There are many monuments around the state of Vermont that he hand carved, from praying hands on the rocks that mark the entrance to the family home of President Calvin Coolidge, to a statue of Mary cradling the infant Jesus that is set on the grounds of St. Anne’s Shrine in Isle La Motte, to their hand carved monument that is set in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, Vermont, with the bust of Saint Brother Andre, his great-uncle, and Margaret’s beautiful cursive signature of their name. After their children were grown and there had been too many years of shoveling snow, they bought a home in Florida. Initially, they were snow birds, but had been year-round residents of Florida for the past several years. Mickey still had a boat and enjoyed many years of fishing with family and friends on Lake Toho. It was just this past year that he decided to sell the boat but his love of fishing lived on in his fishing stories. Mickey also loved playing dominoes and cribbage. Every time Brian was visiting, they would play rousing rounds of cribbage, with Brian earning the title from Dad “Intergalactic Champion of the Universe!” They both would laugh. Mickey played cribbage just about every night with other players on the computer and he had an impressive record of winning. Mickey and Margaret celebrated their 67th anniversary this past October surrounded by family and friends in Wichita, Kansas, as their granddaughter, Sarah, was married. They were brought to tears as they danced to Margaret’s favorite song and everyone showered them with bubbles. Mickey was preceded in death by two sons, Bradley (1967) and Bruce (2013). He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; his daughter, Audrey Knych (Stephen); his son, Brian; five grandchildren, Adam Knych, Sarah Nestelroad (John), Matthew Knych, Amanda Partlow, Anna Partlow; his brother, Kenneth; and two sisters, Joan and Diana. Eternal rest grant to him, oh, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. A funeral Mass and graveside service with interment will take place in the spring in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.