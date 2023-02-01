Claire M. Benoit WILLIAMSTOWN — Claire Marie Benoit of Williamstown, Vermont passed away on January 26, 2023, surrounded by her family. Claire was born December 26, 1943, to Nora and Edward O’Connor in Waterbury, Connecticut. She lived in Connecticut with her parents and sisters, Loretta and Joanne. The sisters were the best of friends! In 1964 she met and fell madly in love with Bernard Victor Benoit of Cabot, Vermont. They married on September 4, 1965. They began their married life in Waterbury, eventually moving to Orange, Vermont. They had four children: Bernard (BJ)Jr, Edward, Lisa, and Leonel (Lee). Claire had a sense of humor and a beautiful, genuine smile! Her wit was sharp and she was known to say things that made her whole family laugh! These things they will share for years to come. She had many silly sayings and was known to be “spicy”. She was an amazingly strong woman who struggled with the concept of tough love. She loved her entire family, and always worried about, rooted for, protected, forgave and loved them unselfishly and unconditionally. She supported her family through the many highs, lows and difficulties. There was nothing more important to Claire than her family. Claire was the proud grandmother of 13 and great- grandmother of 4. Claire treasured her visits from her kids and grandkids as well as her daily conversations with her sisters and friends. She never spoke an unkind word. She offered a ‘shoulder to cry on’, advice and wisdom, and always made time to listen. When her husband passed away in 2013, she moved from their longtime home to the Gardens in Williamstown where she enjoyed many new friendships. She enjoyed coloring, game nights, shopping and lunch trips. She especially enjoyed her morning coffee group! Claire touched the hearts of so many! Those who were blessed to be touched by her, understand that her existence and the imprint she left on their hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Claire’s faith was very important to her, it helped her through many tough times. “Let your faith be bigger than your fear” (Hebrews 13:6). Claire prided herself in her work with the elderly. She spent many years working at Project Independence in Barre, providing in-home care for those in need and working at Central Vermont Hospital as a patient sitter. Claire was a kind, compassionate caregiver who lovingly embraced every patient, participant, family member and co-worker she interacted with. Claire is survived by her sisters: Loretta Stack and Joanne Dorben. Her Daughter: Lisa (Benoit) Woodworth and son-in-law, Donald and Her Sons: Bernard “BJ” and daughter-in-law, Darci Benoit, Edward and daughter-in-law, Nancy Benoit, Leonel “Lee” and daughter-in-law, Kait Benoit. Claire will be missed by the many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that she loved very much. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nora O’Connor and her husband, Bernard Benoit Sr. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4pm-6pm at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St Barre, VT. There is extra parking across the street in the St. Monica parking lot. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Claire’s life will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023, at 11:00 at St. Monica Church ,79 Summer Street in Barre, Vt. A private burial will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHH&H) 600 Granger Rd, Barre Vermont 05641 Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
