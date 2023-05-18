Claire Couture MONTPELIER — On Wednesday May 10th Claire Couture transitioned to the afterlife. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s and eventually succumbed to the cruel disease. Born on May 8,1936 in Montpelier VT, she was the daughter of Melvin and Elsie Morrill. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954, where she met her future husband, Roger Ball. They married in 1954 and raised 5 children together. In 1983 Claire remarried Laurent (Larry, Cooch) Couture. She was employed by the Department of Employment Security for many years, working her way up to Chief of Benefits until her retirement in 1996, after 30 years of service. Eventually Claire and Larry moved to Florida, starting out as snowbirds and later making it their year around home. They shared many good memories with other Vermont snowbirds. As their health declined, they moved to Vermont to be closer to family. Claire loved anything to do with music. In her younger years she was a twirler with the MHS marching band, and in her later years she found her niche singing barbershop with the Barretones and competing with her own quartet nationally. She really enjoyed the travel and the shenanigans that went on with her girlfriends on those trips. She was always the “class clown” and loved making people laugh. Claire was predeceased by her mother and father, Elsie and Melvin Morrill; sister Lucille Demers, brother “Tutti” Morrill, sister-in-law “2P Morrill and stepdaughter Gina Couture. She leaves to mourn her loss brother Melvin Morrill (Mary) of NC, brother Donald Morrill of Barre VT, husband Larry of Berlin Health and Rehab, his children Chris of New York and Donna of Montpelier; her son Kenneth Ball (Kathy) of Cole’s Pond Vermont; daughters Brenda Hudson (John) of Waterbury VT, Sue Ball (Caterina) of Wethersfield, CT; Linda Ball of Barre VT and Nancy Parsons of Barre, VT. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with one on the way and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Berlin Health for caring for her, as well as Bayada Hospice who provided excellent care and support during her final weeks. There will be a memorial service at Guare and Sons at 30 School Street in Montpelier on June 8th from 11:00 until 1:00 PM. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
