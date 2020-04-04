Claire (Benoit) Crossman MONTPELIER — Claire Benoit Crossman, formerly of Barre Street, died on April 1, 2020, at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation. She was 97. She was born on Oct. 6, 1922, in Quebec Canada. She was one of eight children born to Joseph E. and Ida (Routhier) Benoit. When Claire was a child the Benoit family moved to Marshfield. Claire attended school in Marshfield and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier in 1942. Claire worked as a seamstress and also ran a boarding house from her home on Barre Street. She loved cats and always had a grey tiger cat to keep her company. She named all her cats “Frisky.” She was a long-time member of St. Augustine’s Church. Claire took great pride in her vegetable garden and great joy from gardening. Claire’s family will remember her as a force of nature. She leaves behind one sister, Lillian; and her husband Glenn Smith of Montpelier; as well as many nieces and nephews that were especially close to her. Claire is predeceased by her three brothers, Homer, Germaine and Richard Benoit; and three sisters, Theresa LePine, Madeline Clarke and Marguerite Goodine. A memorial Mass will be held for Claire at St. Augustine’s Church at a later date. Guare & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.guareandsons.com
