Claire A. Murray WILLIAMSTOWN — Claire A. (Vincent) Murray, 91, passed away Monday July 3, 2023 peacefully with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Russell J. Murray Sr., in 2011. She is survived by 2 children, Vincent M. Murray and his wife Rebecca of Hope, ME, and Mary Ellen Gordon and her husband Andrew of Waterbury Center, VT; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son Russell J. Murray Jr. In 2021 and her sister Louise (Vincent) Martin. Born in Woonsocket, RI on January 15, 1932 Claire was the daughter of William and Dorina (Gagnon) Vincent. She grew up in Woonsocket and was a graduate of Woonsocket High School class of 1949. Claire worked for several years as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company, until deciding to stay home to raise her children. She was an amazing homemaker, and she and Russell raised their family in Whitinsville and later moved to Uxbridge. Claire was a former den mother for the Whitinsville Cub Scouts troop #150. She dedicated many hours to attending and supporting her children during their athletic events. Voted “Neatest” in her high school class, Claire never lost her attentiveness to the latest fashions and was admired for her “Cherries in the Snow” lipstick bringing smiles and comments from hospital and home health staff. She enjoyed a good game of Rummy with her grandchildren and Bingo was a favorite while a resident at The Gardens in Williamstown, VT, where she resided from 2014 until early 2023, when she moved to her daughter’s home in Waterbury Center, VT. She was known and loved for her contagious laugh and cheerful disposition by the other residents at The Gardens. Her funeral arrangements made from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville will be privately held at the convenience of her family. Donations in Claire’s memory may be made to: Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Rd., Barre, VT 05641 or Williamstown Ambulance Service, 249 Meadow St., Williamstown, VT 05679. To leave a condolence message for Claire’s family please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
