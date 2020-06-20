Cindy Sylvia Morse GLOVER — Cindy Sylvia Morse passed away on Jan. 9, 2020. Cindy taught kindergarten and second and third grade at Washington Elementary in Washington, Vermont, Marshfield-Plainfield Elementary in Marshfield, Vermont, and Elm Hill School in Springfield, Vermont. She is survived by her sister and nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be buried with her parents in Elmwood Cemetery in Barre on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to come at that time to pay their respects.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.