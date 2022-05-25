Cindy (Lewis) Drake GRANT, Ala. — Cindy A. (Lewis) Drake, 54, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2022, in Grant, Alabama. Born on Sept. 22, 1967, to Clayton and Loretta (Wood) Lewis, she grew up in Montpelier, Vermont. Cindy married Richard Drake on Oct. 30, 1987. Cindy leaves behind her husband, Richard, of 34 years; and two children, Krystie-lee and Forrester; one grandchild; her parents, Clayton and Loretta Lewis; two sisters, Louisa, Candy, and one brother, Clayton Jr.; grandmother Reta Herbert; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Michael. Will be sadly missed by all. Cin will be buried with son Michael on June 4, 2022, in Hope Cemetery at 11 a.m. following a gathering at American Legion Post 10, Barre, Vermont.
