Christopher T. Wicker Jr. EAST BARRE — Christopher T. Wicker Jr., 6 months and 19 days old, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his home. He was born to Brianna and Christopher Wicker Sr. on Oct. 15, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Christopher was a happy, energetic baby who loved to eat, especially his Cheerios. The family was excited because he recently got his two bottom teeth. He loved being cradled by his mom and dad. His sisters loved playing with him, making him giggle and coo. The family will miss him dearly. Heaven has gained a new angel. “Even those who never fully blossom, bring beauty into the world.” He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Brianna Wicker; his sisters, Calina, Analeigha, Oliveea, Klo and Genevive. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Charles Wicker; and his grandmother, Pamela Kenney. A service date is pending. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
